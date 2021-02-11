Mohanlal’s Adorable Picture with Dulquer Salmaan’s Daughter will Make Your Day

Superstar Mohanlal’s adorable candid picture with Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan has fans going gaga over the cute interaction. The veteran star was visiting Mammootty’s new house in Kochi where this picture was taken. In the snap, Dulquer is holding up the little one in his arms as she looks at Mohanlal in surprise. He is pointing ahead to something off-camera and Dulquer is looking in the same direction with big smile plastered on his face. Judging by her expression, the star is telling something fascinating to the girl.

Also featured in the picture is Amaal Sufiya, Dulquer’s wife, who is standing adjacent to Mohanlal and looking at the camera. She doesn’t seem to notice whatever event has enraptured the other three individuals in the frame. Dulquer, who is Mammootty’s son, is also a very popular actor and singer, predominantly in Malayalam films.

The picture was shared on Maryam’s Instagram handle. The caption read “Look at that” written in Malayam.

This is not the first time Mohanlal was at Mammootty’s new residence. He visited the place earlier this year and posted a picture with the actor on his personal handle, calling him Ichakka, the word for big brother. Mammootty is also known to consider Mohanlal as his younger brother. The two are incredibly close in real life, even though their fan base generally considers them to be competition and enemies. However, professional conflict may or may not exist between the two stars but their love and support for one another if often evident in their interviews and posts.

The background here is the same as the one in Maryam’s new picture. Easy to guess, it must be Mohanlal’s favourite spot in his friend’s house to take pictures. According to Times of India, the duo has acted together in 55 films since their debut. Their first film together was Padayottam where they played father and son. Some of their hits include Paavam Poornima(1984), Enthino Pookunna Pookkal(1982), Angadikkappurathu(1985), Avidathepole Ivideyum(1985) and Vartha(1986).