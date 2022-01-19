Mohanlal's Bro Daddy to Have Direct Digital Premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Jan 26

Malayalam Actor Mohanlal-starrer Bro Daddy will have a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar. The makers have announced that it will start streaming from January 26 on the platform. The makers of the film have already released the trailer, which suggests that the film will revolve around the relationship between a father played by Mohanlal and his son played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Bro daddy is billed as a family entertainer by the makers. Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Bro Daddy will see actors Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Jaffer Idukki, Kaniha, Unni Mukundan, Mallika Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Nikhila Vimal and Sijoy Varghese.

Bro Daddy was shot entirely in Hyderabad last year. Besides acting in it, Prithviraj Sukumaran is directing the film. It is his second consecutive directorial outing starring Mohanlal. The director-actor duo of Prithviraj and Mohanlal worked together in the 2019 political thriller Lucifer.

The trailer shows in the film, a son can’t keep up with the antics of his father and is determined to live his life on his terms. The son falls in love with a girl and his father helps him in eloping with the girl.

Watch the trailer here:

The makers of Bro Daddy recently released the first song of the film. Titled Parayathe Vannen, the song is sung by MG Sreekumar and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Music director Deepak Dev has composed the romantic song, while it has lyrics by Lakshmi Shrikumar. It has garnered over 2 million views on Youtube.

Watch Song here:

Bro Daddy is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The script of the film has been written by Sreejith N and Bibin George.

