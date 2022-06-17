Mohanlal’s Co-Star Aishwarya Bhaskaran Is Selling Soaps To Make Ends Meet

Tamil actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who has worked with Mohanlal, is now selling soaps to make ends meet. She has worked in films like Butterflies, Narasimham, Satyameva Jayate, Praja, The Fire, Agni Nakshatram and Notebook. She has not been doing films due to a lack of opportunities. She is now forced to sell soaps door to door.

In an interview with Galatta Tamil, Aishwarya Bhaskaran said that she has no job, no money and lives on the streets selling soap. She added that she is interested in doing movies and hopes someone will call.

“My money was not spent on alcohol or on me. I spent the money for my family. My career graph is three years, and my marriage ended three years after I started. With that, I left movies,” said Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Bhaskaran added that she wants to do films and is waiting to get offers from producers. If not offered films, she is also ready to settle for any job that will earn her money. “I do not hesitate to do any work. If you give me a job in your office tomorrow, I will accept that too. I will gladly go back and wash the toilet,” said Aishwarya.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/fH1sHIQVlxs

On the personal front, Aishwarya Bhaskaran was married to Tanveer Ahmad. They tied the nuptial knot in 1994 and after three years, they filed for divorce. Talking about her divorce, Aishwarya said, “Divorce was necessary for me. Six months after the marriage began, the relationship seemed to go awry. Divorced when the baby was one and a half years old.”

Aishwarya also said that she has good relations with her ex-husband and his wife.

On the work front, Aishwarya Bhaskaran made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film Olyampugal.

