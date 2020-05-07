MOVIES

Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Shares Her Love for Martial Arts in Throwback Video

Mohanlal's daughter is seen training with her Muay Thai instructor in the throwback video she shared on Instagram.

Mollywood star Mohanlal needs no introduction. He is renowned for his hard work and the dedication that he puts into every character in his films.

Mohanlal is happily married and is blessed with two children – son Pranav and daughter Vismaya. While Pranav has appeared as the lead hero in Aadhi (2018), Vismaya hasn't stepped into films yet.

She is cementing a career in writing and has given martial arts training a try. In a throwback video, Vismaya is seen rigorously practicing Thai martial arts in Koh Samui.

It looks like she has got it from her father, who has been a Kushti champion in the past. Mohanlal has also been honored with a black belt in Taekwondo by Kerala Taekwondo Association. Pranav, too, is a trained martial art and gymnastics expert and displayed his stunt skills in his debut movie.

Vismaya is working hard to get her first book published. Titled Grains of Stardust, it is a collection of poems and paintings.

Last month, Mohanlal interacted with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja and about 250 health specialists to show appreciation for their service to society.

During the interaction, the superstar sang an immensely popular Malayalam song Lokem Muzhuven from the 1972 film Snehadeepame Mizhi Thurakku.

Mohanlal was last seen in 2019 film Lucifer. The film was helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and did exceptionally well at the box office.

He is next set to appear in war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Priyadarshan directorial will also star Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Sudeep and Pranav Mohanlal.

