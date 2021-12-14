Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea To Stream on Amazon Prime on This Date

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-starrer ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’ is all set to premiere on December 17 on Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform has announced. The period drama titled ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ in English will be available for streaming on the digital platform exactly 14 days after its theatrical release. After much delay and confusion, the film was released in theatres on December 2 and is still running in theatres. At the 67th National Film Awards, it won three awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ will start streaming on its platform from December 17. In a tweet, it shared the Malayalam trailer of the film set in the 16th century Calicut or Kozhikode in Kerala.

Actor Mohanlal, in a statement, said that it is a dream come true for him to become able to bring extraordinary stories to life on an extraordinary scale.

“It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India’s very first Naval Commander and famed in Kerala folklore I believe this is a story that will touch the hearts and emotional strings of every Indian," he said.

Priyadarshan, the writer and director of the film, said that he is “super excited” about the digital premiere of his film.

“This movie is very close to my heart and has been a collective dream for Lalettan (Mohanlal) and me for the last 20 years. I am thankful to him for his support in making this project a reality,” he said.

The movie is touted to be the costliest production ever in Malayalam cinema with a budget of Rs 100 crore. It has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor.

Besides Mohanlal, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier and Siddique in important roles. It is still running in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi since December 2.

