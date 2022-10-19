Mohanlal’s Monster Banned In All Gulf Countries, Decision On UAE Release Soon

Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie Monster has been garnering a lot of attention since its announcement. The audience is expecting a lot from the actor and the main reason is the writer-director-actor combo that has returned after Pulimurugan, the first Malayalam movie to reach the Rs 100-crore mark.

Vysakh directed Pulimurugan and the film was written by Udayakrishna. The screenwriter and director are also involved with Monster. However, reports of the movie being banned in Gulf countries have come across as a disappointment for the moviegoers there.

Except for UAE, the movie has reportedly been banned from releasing in all other Gulf nations as the content of the film includes the LGBTQ+ community. The film is scheduled to release on October 21 and the announcement came post the confirmation of the release date. The film crew is preparing to re-censor the film according to the Gulf Countries Council guidelines and making the necessary changes. The decision on whether the film is allowed to release in the UAE will be out soon.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Monster has gotten a U/A certificate in India. Apart from Mohanlal, the cast includes Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Lena, Honey Rose, Johny Antony, Sadhika Venugopal, Sudev Nair, Kottayam Ramesh, Kailash, Jess Sweejan, José Joel, Idavela Babu and few others.

The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the cinematography is done by Satheesh Kurup, Shameer and Muhammed are the editors, Ilyas Mohamed and Shajie Naduvil are the art directors, visual effects are given by E S Rahul, stunts are directed by Stunt Silva and Supreme Sundar and the music department is helmed by music producers Manu Manjith and Hari Narayan.

Monster’s trailer received more than 24 lakh views in 10 days and created a huge hype for the film. Moreover, a song from the film named ‘Ghoom Ghoom’ saw its video released on YouTube 3 days ago and the video has already reached 7.99 lakh views.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here