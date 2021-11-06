Mohanlal’s National Award Winning Film Marakkar to be Released on OTT

The makers of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ have announced that the National Award winning film will be released directly on the OTT platform. Ending speculations about the release of the much-hyped historical epic, producer Antony Perumbavoor said that the multi-crore movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role will get an over-the-top (OTT) platform release. The film bagged the National Award for the best feature film in 2019 and it also won awards for best special effects and best costume design.

The release of Marakkar was postponed many times due to the Covid-19 pandemic as makers wanted to get it released in theatres. However, the makers decided to go for an OTT release after Kerala theater owners failed to convince them about a profitable big-screen release.

“For the past few months, there has been a lot of discussion happening over the movie. We haven’t commented on it, as we wanted to exhibit the movie in theatres if there was any possibility for that,” Antony said at a press conference on Friday.

According to Antony, a meeting with Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan was scheduled for Friday to reach a consensus with theatre owners, but the meeting did not take place. He said that the meeting was the “last attempt to have the movie released in theatres.”

According to reports, the meeting was scheduled to take place with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, film distributors, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

Marakkar’s initial release date was August 12, 2021, however, it was postponed due to pandemic restrictions in most of the states. The movie is likely to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Marakkar is a Malayalam-language epic historical war film. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Siddique, Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini, Fazil, Nedumudi Venu and Ashok Selvan.

