Mohanlal's Stand on Dileep Fails to Cut Ice With Women's Body

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Wednesday said it did not agree with Malayalam movies superstar Mohanlal's explanation for revoking the suspension of actor Dileep, an accused in the actress kidnap case, from AMMA.At a meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) last month, after Mohanlal took over as its new President in place of Innocent, Dileep's suspension was revoked.The WCC expressed resentment over the development and four of its supporters resigned from AMMA while another three demanded a meeting to discuss the issue.On Saturday, the superstar told the media that there was no vested interest in revoking Dileep's suspension from the actors' body and the decision was taken as not even a single member was opposed to the move in the annual general body meeting.The WCC, in its official Facebook page, on Wednesday said that it's "most unfortunate that Mohanlal is hanging on to technicalities and not seeing the sufferings of one of their own members, who suffered badly".The WCC said it was still hopeful about the next meeting of AMMA that Mohanlal had agreed to call either by the end of this month or early next month on the matter.Dileep is an accused in the kidnapping case and has remained in jail for 85 days. He is now out on bail. He was suspended from AMMA last year.