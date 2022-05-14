Mohanlal's Thenmavin Kombath Completes 28 Years

Ace director-actor duo of Priyadarshan and Mohanlal is said to be the hit machine of Malayalam cinema. They have worked in many films together, and most of them have been blockbuster hits. The 1994 rom-com Thenmavin Kombath directed by Priyadarshan and starring Mohanlal completed its 28 years of release on May 13.

The storyline of the film revolves around two best friends — Sreekrishnan Thampuran (Nedumudi Venu) and Manikyan (Mohanlal) ready to do anything for each other. However, they fall for the same woman and become arch-enemies.

The film became the highest grossing film of the year and is still loved and appreciated by Malayalam cinema lovers.

In addition to Mohanlal, the star cast of Thenmavin Kombath ensembled Shobana, Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, KPAC Lalitha, Sukumari, Sreenivasan, Sankaradi and Sharat Saxena.

Back in the day, the rumour was rife that music director R.D. Burman was roped in by the makers to compose music for this film, but following his death, the director approached Berny-Ignatius to provide the background score. Later, Berny-Ignatius went on to win the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Music Director.

The film had a theatrical run of 250 days and it went on to win 5 Kerala State Film Awards. It begged K.V Anand’s assistant to PC Sreeram the National Award for best cinematography. Meanwhile, for production design, Sabu Cyril won the National award.

Being remade in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengal, the film with an amazing storyline made many laugh out loud.

Meanwhile, the Priyadarshan-Mohanlal duo has delivered many blockbusters. To name a few, Akkare Akkare Akkare, Boeing Boeing, Killukam, Chithram, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Minnaram, Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu, and Vandanam were among their major hits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.