Mohena Kumari Celebrates Six-months Anniversary with Hubby Suyash Rawat, Watch Video

TV actress Mohena Kumari has been enjoying the bliss of her married life. On the occasion of her six months anniversary, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a teaser from her wedding celebrations.

Mohena, who is a princess from Rewa’s erstwhile royal family, married Suyesh Rawat in a traditional ceremony in October last year. Mohena and Suyash’s wedding took place in Haridwar and was a royal affair with all the extravaganza in the display with thousands of guests gracing the occasion.

Along with the video, Mohena also shared a heartwarming note for her journey through these months. “Six months ago was literally the biggest day of my life... a day full of nervousness, laughter, hugs & tears a lot of things changed, a lot of new things began,” she captioned it.

She thanked and shared love for her family, the new family, her friends and the staff members. “And now for the one and only, the one who has been my pillar, my buddy, my partner in crimes and good deeds @suyeshrawat, my love, my everything. Thank you for sharing and cherishing the best moment of my life. I love you My Pati. So much,” she poured in her love for the life partner.

Watch the video here:

