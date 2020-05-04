MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mohena Kumari Reveals the Moment When She Fell in Love with Husband Suyesh Rawat

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Mohena Kumari married Syesh Rawat a year back. Opening about her story, the actress shared an incident when he patiently waited for the actress for four to five hours before they got married.

Share this:

In a time when people prefer to choose their own partner and opt for love marriage, actress Mohena Kumari Singh went the traditional way and opted for an arranged marriage. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has always been open about her love for husband Suyesh Rawat and the couple share one of the cutest love stories of all time. The duo had a fairytale wedding in Haridwar in October last year.

Every relationship has that moment when you realize that the person you are with is the right one for you, and that is how you decide to go on a journey forever. The princess of the erstwhile royal family of Rewa, Mohena also opened up about “that” moment in her life.

“I met him for the first time in Delhi. Our families made us meet. Now, he was very quiet and I am too talkative. But the thing that got me excited was the fact that he liked mountains. I love mountains. He likes to go for hikes and treks. I want to explore mountains in my life. Also, I feel people who love the hills are honest people. Also, he did not try to impress me unnecessarily or talk stupid stuff,” she told Bollywood Life.

she also revealed that later, when the two happen to meet each other at an award function she got a little late. However, Suyesh waited patiently for four to five hours. His patience was one of the things that she fell for.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres