Mohena Kumari Reveals the Moment When She Fell in Love with Husband Suyesh Rawat

In a time when people prefer to choose their own partner and opt for love marriage, actress Mohena Kumari Singh went the traditional way and opted for an arranged marriage. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has always been open about her love for husband Suyesh Rawat and the couple share one of the cutest love stories of all time. The duo had a fairytale wedding in Haridwar in October last year.

Every relationship has that moment when you realize that the person you are with is the right one for you, and that is how you decide to go on a journey forever. The princess of the erstwhile royal family of Rewa, Mohena also opened up about “that” moment in her life.

“I met him for the first time in Delhi. Our families made us meet. Now, he was very quiet and I am too talkative. But the thing that got me excited was the fact that he liked mountains. I love mountains. He likes to go for hikes and treks. I want to explore mountains in my life. Also, I feel people who love the hills are honest people. Also, he did not try to impress me unnecessarily or talk stupid stuff,” she told Bollywood Life.

she also revealed that later, when the two happen to meet each other at an award function she got a little late. However, Suyesh waited patiently for four to five hours. His patience was one of the things that she fell for.

