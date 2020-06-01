Mohena Kumari Singh and Five Family Members Test Positive for Covid-19 in Rishikesh

TV actress Mohena Kumari Singh and with five of her family members, including her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law, have tested positive for Covid-19. They were admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31.

Mohena revealed that it all started with her mother-in-law getting a fever. "At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That's about it," she told Hindustan Times.

She added that the symptoms for everyone have been mild. "I guess that's why nobody understood. I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people. Except my brother-in-law, we all are infected," she said.

They all are in the hospital, and will remain there till the reports come negative, said Mohena. The 31-year-old dancer and actress has been part of the TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and reality show Dance India Dance.

The princess of Rewa got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding in October last year. The ceremony was held in Haridwar. She is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

