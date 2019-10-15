Mohena Kumari Singh is Radiant as a Royal Bride at Her Traditional Rajput Wedding, See Pics

One of the most awaited weddings of the TV industry took place on Monday, October 14, when Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and a real-life princess Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding. The actress, who played the role of Keerti Goenka on the hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got married in Haridwar, and pictures and videos from the ceremony have been going viral on the internet.

For the wedding celebrations, Mohena wore an traditional bright red lehenga, with heavy Rajwada jewellery and a red and gold bordered dupatta. In this ensemble, she looked no less than a royal Rajput bride as she kept a long ghoonghat on for most of the ceremony. On the other hand, Rawat wore an off-white sherwani with embroidery work done on it.

The pictures show the couple going through all the traditional rituals of a wedding, including varmala, pheras and taking vows in front of agni kund. In one of the pictures, Mohena can be seen walking under a flower cover as she walks towards the varmala stage. Her brother can be seen walking by her side.

The wedding guests also included Baba Ramdev, Kailash Kher and Urvashi Rautela, along with Mohena's telly buddies including Niddhi Uttam, Gaurav Wadhwa, Mohit Pathak and others.

Mohena's vidaai ceremony will take place at her hometown Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. It is to be noted that their wedding was a special one, as after 100 years a princess got married in their royal family. She is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa, and Ragini Singh.

