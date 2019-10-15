Mohena Kumari Singh is Radiant as a Royal Bride at Her Traditional Rajput Wedding, See Pics
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and a real-life princess Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding in Haridwar on October 14.
Images: Instagram
One of the most awaited weddings of the TV industry took place on Monday, October 14, when Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and a real-life princess Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding. The actress, who played the role of Keerti Goenka on the hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got married in Haridwar, and pictures and videos from the ceremony have been going viral on the internet.
For the wedding celebrations, Mohena wore an traditional bright red lehenga, with heavy Rajwada jewellery and a red and gold bordered dupatta. In this ensemble, she looked no less than a royal Rajput bride as she kept a long ghoonghat on for most of the ceremony. On the other hand, Rawat wore an off-white sherwani with embroidery work done on it.
The pictures show the couple going through all the traditional rituals of a wedding, including varmala, pheras and taking vows in front of agni kund. In one of the pictures, Mohena can be seen walking under a flower cover as she walks towards the varmala stage. Her brother can be seen walking by her side.
Read: Actress Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit a Real-Life Princess in her Mehendi Outfit, See Pics
The wedding guests also included Baba Ramdev, Kailash Kher and Urvashi Rautela, along with Mohena's telly buddies including Niddhi Uttam, Gaurav Wadhwa, Mohit Pathak and others.
Mohena's vidaai ceremony will take place at her hometown Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. It is to be noted that their wedding was a special one, as after 100 years a princess got married in their royal family. She is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa, and Ragini Singh.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing