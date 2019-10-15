Take the pledge to vote

Mohena Kumari Singh is Radiant as a Royal Bride, Disha Vakani's Return to Taarak Mehta Uncertain

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot in Haridwar, Disha Vakani's full-time comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still uncertain. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

October 15, 2019
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and real-life princess Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile wedding. The actress, who played the role of Keerti Goenka on the hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tied the knot in Haridwar in a traditional Rajput ceremony.

Read: Mohena Kumari Singh is Radiant as a Royal Bride at Her Traditional Rajput Wedding, See Pics

'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is highly anticipated and the makers are keeping viewers on the edge of their seats regarding her impending return to the show. However, Mayur Pandya, Disha's real-life husband, has said that the negotiations pertaining to Disha's return to TMKOC are still underway and her full-time return is uncertain at this point in time.

Read: Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is fighting a custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco for their six-year-old daughter Ava. Their legal scuffle is turning bitter as new allegations keep surfacing. A new lawsuit has claimed that the actor has been accused of allegedly threatening to kill himself and his ex-wife.

Read: Jeremy Renner's Wife Claims He Threatened to Kill Her, Avengers Endgame Actor Denies

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday star in the new version of Pati Patni Aur Woh, set in Kanpur. The first look posters featuring the lead stars were revealed on Tuesday. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya get their own posters appearing in their respective husband, wife and the other woman avatars.

Read: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has said that she was moved to tears after hearing her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor sing. On Tuesday, Shraddha shared a video link of the song Kash fir Se from the film Yaaram sung by her brother. "I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck," Shraddha tweeted.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Left in Tears After Hearing Her Brother Siddhant Sing

