Mohena Kumari Singh Narrates Covid-19 Experience in Emotional Video from Hospital

TV actress Mohena Kumari Singh has shared health update about her and her family with fans. The actress and some of her family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has recorded a video from the hospital and shared it on her Instagram. In the video, she narrates how things started, and how her family got infected with the virus. She revealed how her mother-in-law was not keeping well. Initially, they thought it was normal flu, but later, when the fever did not subside, they got her tested for COVID-19. However, it was in her second test that her results came out to be positive, and later everyone got tested.

"Most of us had contracted the virus, and it was very shocking for the family. Mentally it was very difficult. Thankfully, we got tested early, and it did not spread outside our house. We broke the chain by testing ourselves early, which was of utmost importance. It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately," said Mohena in the video.

Later, Mohena's best friend and actor Gaurav Wadhav joined her on the session on Instagram. As soon as Mohena saw Gaurav on the screen, she couldn't control her tears and started crying. The two talked about the precautions to be taken to fight this deadly virus.

