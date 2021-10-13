'Mohenjo Daro' Fame Pooja Hegde Turns 31. Here's How She Made it Big in Films

Actor Pooja Hegde, who played the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, turns 31 today. While all birthdays are special, this one is a little extra special for Pooja considering her film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ with Akhil Akkineni premieres on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra. Not just that, the actor has other films lined up. Pooja will soon be seen with Bahubali fame Prabhas in a big project named Radhe Shyam. She will also be making her Kollywood debut with ‘Beast’.

Pooja will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Cirkus and will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. Pooja is expected to be seen in SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu.

The actor was born and brought up in Mumbai while her family is from Mangalore, Karnataka. Born to Manjunath and Latha Hedge, Pooja’s mother tongue is Tulu. However, she is also fluent in English, Marathi, Kannada and Hindi. She is a trained dancer, who used to participate in dance and fashion shows in intercollegiate competitions. The actor went to M.M.K. College for her higher education.

She has not just been a beauty pageant contestant but was also crowned the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. Pooja’s father is a businessman while her mother has a network marketing business, which also helped her gain confidence.

The actor made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2012 and followed it up with Telugu films with Naga Chaitanya in ‘Oka Laila Kosam’. She worked with Hrithik Roshan in the Bollywood movie Mohenjo Daro. There has been no looking back for Pooja since she entered the entertainment industry. The actor has showcased her talent in every film industry and has tasted success in most of her ventures.

