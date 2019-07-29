Mohit Abrol Accuses Ex-girlfriend Mansi Srivastava of Cheating, Says 'You Will Get What You Deserve'

Porus actor Mohit Abrol has shocked a lot of people which his revelation about Ishqbaaz actress Mansi Srivastava. Both Mohit and Mansi were in an eight-year old relationship and even got engaged in 2016. However, the couple called it quits and parted ways a few months ago. While the reason was not loud and clear enough at the time, Abrol has now taken to social media to reveal the reason behind their breakup.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Abrol accused Mansi of cheating him. He also wrote about his suicide attempts post their ugly breakup. The Balika Vadhu fame actor wrote, “I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye. How hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It's like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away.”

He continued, “I'm content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever. Then I realized that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie. You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it's not the first time you did it. I know it IT WON’T BE THE LAST. Don't use your new lover like you used me or don't use him for eight long Years. You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine. I didn't care about my career, my health all I cared about was you.”

Talking about what happened post their breakup, he wrote, “Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill myself with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren't even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you, you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only.”

Wishing her good luck, he added, “Anyway I'm proud that I survived whatever you did to me but karma isn't so kind you will get what you deserve not now but you will till then have a ball with your new lover Best of luck Mansi Srivastava @dearmansi and Kapil tejvani @kapiltejwani. Please don't use him and boy don't get used.”

