Mohit Abrol Says He Was Asleep When the Mansi Srivastava Post Was Shared on His Instagram

Porus actor Mohit Abrol's recent Instagram post about ex-fiance Mansi Srivastava allegedly cheating on him created much noise over the week. The actor later clarified in another, now-deleted post that his social media accounts--Instagram, Twitter and Facebook-- were hacked and the post was put up by someone who wanted to defame Mansi and him.

Read: Actor Mohit Abrol Claims Social Media Hack After His Post on Ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava Goes Viral

Opening up about the controversial nature of the post and how he is dealing with it, Mohit spoke at length with a news publication. Mohit claimed that his brother in Dubai called him when the post appeared on his social media handle and alerted him. He also justified deleting the post by explaining that he was bothered by people's negative comments and reaction.

He said (via timesnownews.com), "I did not post it. The whole confusion started, see, I sleep before 11 o'clock, toh I slept that time and somebody had posted it from my profile. I don't know who hacked into my profile and posted it at 11:30 and I don't exactly remember the time (sic)."

Adding further, Mohit said, "So I was sleeping and at 7:30, my brother from Dubai called. He must have seen the post and was like what the hell is this? Why are you posting this? So, then I realised and I checked my Instagram and all these things... people commenting you know and I got shocked. The first thing that I did was I deleted the post and I had to secure my account which took a lot of time for me, that's why I had to post that deleted walla thing in the evening. At 7:30 I posted it (sic)."

Mohit added that his family was in a state of deep shock. "They all were in shock and they were like what the hell is happening and whatever is written in the post has never happened," said the actor.

Mohit ventured in TV with Balika Vadhu (2014) and went on to feature in shows like Razia Sultan, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Mansi, on the other hand, has starred in shows like Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishqbaaaz and she's currently a part of TV show Divya Drishti.

Follow @News18Movies for more