Mohit Malhotra Calls Naagin 5 'Good Opportunity' to Return to Mumbai for Shoot Amid Covid-19

Actor Mohit Malhotra, who was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5, talked about returning to Mumbai from his hometown Delhi amid the pandemic for the show's shoot.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “I was in Delhi just before the lockdown was announced, so I spent a lot of time there. But I was working on the production, which I have started. When I got this role, I felt that Naagin 5 was a good opportunity and I decided to return to Mumbai. I am taking all necessary precautions needed in this COVID-19 situation. This is the new normal, which we all need to adapt to. I feel safe on my sets as all safety measures are being taken.”

The actor further said that the show is very popular and we are in season 5, so that says a lot about it. Meanwhile, Mohit, along with Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar have concluded the shoot for Naagin 5.

Naagin 5 will now continue with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast.