Mohit Malhotra Says He Shares Great Bond with Hina Khan

Actor Mohit Malhotra, who was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5, talked about his co-star from the show Hina Khan. While Hina donned the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin, Mohit took the character of Hriday Naag.

In an interview with Times Of India, Mohit said, “Hina and I share a great bond with each other, so it is always nice to be working with her. It was an absolutely lovely experience working with her on the film ‘Hacked’ a year ago. We have this friendship that comes off on the screen as well. So, the camaraderie that we share off-screen also reflects on the screens. We create some sort of magic on the show because of the off-screen bond that we share. It’s so nice to be shooting with someone whom you like and already know.”

Besides, Hina and Mohit, Dheeraj Dhoopar was also seen in the premiere episodes of Naagin 5. The trio, which were scheduled to shoot for a few episodes, have bid adieu to the show after wrapping up their respective parts.

The weekend show will now continue with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.