Mohit Malhotra is 'Fortunate' to Have His House Help to Care for Him During the Lockdown

TV actor Mohit Malhotra returned to Mumbai in October last year for his show Naagin 5. The show has concluded, however, the actor is still in the city. And as coronavirus cases were rapidly increasing in Maharashtra, the state has once again gone into lockdown. There are no shootings happening and Mohit cannot even meet his friends. At this time, Mohit is grateful for his house help Bharti who is looking after him in the pandemic.

In an interaction with Times Of India, the actor said, “Though I have friends to talk to and my mother and other family members keep calling me, I know Bharti is someone I can totally trust here (in Mumbai). She is managing my home without me realising so many things. There are some things she didn’t know how to cook, but she learnt the recipe from the internet or would call my mother to ask how it should be done.”

The actor added that in the last one year his respect for his house help has grown manifold as she has been taking care of him. Even on days she is not able to come she constantly checks on him and makes it a point to talk to him every day on the phone.

Besides Naagin 5, the actor has featured in shows like Daayan, Laal Ishq, Jamai Raja, and many more.

