Mohit Malik and Wife Addite Become Parents to Baby Boy: 'He's Truly Magic'

Actor Mohit Malik and wife Addite have become proud parents of a baby boy. The first-time parents are overjoyed at the arrival of their son. Addite share the news of their baby’s arrival by posting a picture the newborn in his crib in the background, as the couple held each other’s hands. She thanked the universe for the precious gift and called him truly magic.

“Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite," she wrote. Their friends from showbiz, including Anita Hassanandi, Maniesh Paul, Bharti Singh and Aashka Goradia showered them with congratulatory messages.

The pregnancy period has been rocky for the couple with the coronavirus scare and Mohit himself testing positive in January. Reflecting on the journey, Mohit said in a recent interview, “Addite has been home and happy. After I stopped shooting in January, we have been together. Before this lockdown, we were even going out for lunch or dinner once a week. We had made a pact of seeing new places. Apart from that, we’ve been watching a lot of happy movies and listening to good music. I am really enjoying this time. Personally, I feel I’ve become more patient."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here