Mohit Malik Announces First Pregnancy with Wife Addite, Says He was on Shoot When He Got News

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, to Amrita Rao and Karanveer Bohra, many celebs have announced their pregnancy this year. Now, the newest couple to join the list is television actor Mohit Malik and his wife, Addite Malik.

The actor is quite delighted to share the news that he will be embracing parenthood for the first time. Sharing a loved-up picture with his wife, Mohit pens an overwhelming note which reads, “As I place my hand on you...I say thank you ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou.” He also mentioned that he is so happy to share this with everyone that they grow from 2 to 3 and it makes his belief even stronger that they are one.

As the post has been dropped, many celebs have poured in congratulatory comments. Actress Juhi Parmar congratulated the couple writing, “It is indeed the most awakening feeling ... congratulations sweethearts..,” while Shivangi Joshi dropped the heart emoji on the post.

On the other hand, mommy-to-be also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture flaunting the baby bump. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “God knew even before we knew that we needed you…Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..”

Meanwhile, Mohit in an interview with Tellychakkar revealed that he was in the mid of a shoot when Addite called to give him the good news. He is quoted by the portal as “All she said was, ‘The tests are positive.’ For a minute, I panicked and assumed she was talking about testing positive for Covid-19 ! But she laughed and told me that she was pregnant and that we are going to become parents.” He also revealed that he kept asking her to check again and again.