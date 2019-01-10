Mohit Malik Injured on TV Show Set, Gets 6 Stitches But Continues to Shoot

TV star Mohit Malik had to get six stitches after getting injured while shooting for the TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. But the actor didn't let the injury stop him from working.Mohit, currently seen as Sikandar Singh Gill on the Star Plus show, was injured on set on Wednesday evening while shooting for a scene with Anjali Anand, who plays his on-screen wife Lovely."I was shooting for a scene with Anjali where she was choking and I had to save her. In order to do that, I had to clear all the things from the table in one go. The scene went well but I didn't realise that my finger had started bleeding," Mohit said in a statement.The shoot was stalled for two hours after the actor injured himself."We waited for 20 minutes, but the bleeding wouldn't stop. So, in the middle of the shoot, I was rushed to a hospital where I got six stitches. It is weird to have stitches on your hand because it gets difficult to do any daily work. But as they say, the show must go on, so I'm back on set and shooting," he added.Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is a popular Hindi show which revolves around the journey of a young singing prodigy Kullfi, who encounters all kinds of hardships to unite with her father, Sikandar Singh Gill.Child actress Aakriti Sharma plays the role of Kullfi. Mohit recently posted an adorable picture with the cute girl on his Instagram page.Follow @News18Movies for more.