Mohit Malik Reunites With Screen Daughter Aakriti Sharma to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

TV actors Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma reunited after a long time on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The two actors, who worked together in the television soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, share a great bond in real life. Mohit and Aakriti played Sikander and Kulfi in the show and were one of the most adorable father-daughter duos of the Indian small screen. Recently, Mohit posted pictures on Instagram featuring himself and his on-screen daughter, who he fondly calls Kulfi. The two are all smiles in the photos taken during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Both Mohit and Aakriti, dressed in traditional attires, look cute in the light-hearted moments.

Sharing the candid pictures, Mohit wrote, “Look who visited Bappa."

Aakriti and Mohit’s wife, Aditi also shared pictures from the intimate gathering.

Aditi captioned her Instagram post, “Happy are the people who smile with their hearts and You always smile with your heart when you’re with family.”

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala ran for two years before it went off-air in February 2020. Last year, Mohit wished Aakriti on her birthday with an adorable post. In her interviews, Aakriti has said Mohit is like her elder brother who really pampers her.

Mohit and Aditi welcomed their first child, son Ekbir on April 29 this year. The couple met for the first time on the sets of their 2005 television show Miilee. They got married in 2010 after dating for a few years. In December last year, they announced Aditi's pregnancy on social media. Through the lockdown, the duo kept posting funny glimpses from Aditi's pregnancy diaries, sharing the memories with their fans and followers

On the work front, Mohit currently essays Dhruv Jaiswal in the series Lockdown Ki Love Story.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here