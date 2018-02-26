Mohit Marwah Remembers Sridevi, Posts a Heartfelt Message

Sridevi's nephew Mohit Marwah, for whose wedding the veteran actor was in Dubai, posted a heartfelt tribute for the late star on Instagram. Marwah shared Sridevi's still from her 2012 comeback film "English Vinglish" and wrote, "You were more than a legend. Your vacuum will always be felt."Sridevi’s mortal remains will arrive in India from Dubai in a few hours from now and the cremation will be held later in the day in Mumbai. Sridevi died late on Saturday reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding.The body could not be repatriated yesterday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready last evening. The remains would reportedly be brought back onboard a chartered aircraft.The loss of the actor is being felt by each and every actor in the film industry. While many took to social media to express their grief, close friends rushed to Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their respects.