Mohit Marwah Wedding: Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Arjun Have A Blast In UAE | Photos
Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among several others, had a blast as they attended the lavish wedding of actor Mohit Marwah on Tuesday in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. Mohit, who is the elder son of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s sister Reena, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala. While Sonam was spotted having a gala time with family and beau Anand Ahuja, her cousin Arjun was busy showing off his dance moves at the wedding. Mohit opted for an ivory sherwani for the wedding, while his lady love wore a pink lehenga, which she teamed up with heavy jewelry.
Check out some pictures from the wedding ceremony:
