Mohit Sehgal on Shooting Naagin 5 Amid New Normal: One Can't Wait Till Coronavirus Pandemic Ends

Actor Mohit Sehgal is back on TV after a while and that too with the much-anticipated fifth season of the popular show, Naagin. "The show must go on. One can't wait till the coronavirus (pandemic) ends. It was important to resume work and move on," reasoned Mohit while speaking to IANS, on why it was important to return to work despite the current situation.

"Also, one should not neglect health while working. Proper precautions are being taken on the sets. We actors ensure we don't touch things here and there. Everything is taking care of now. The staff wears masks and shields while doing make-up of the actors. So, we all have been doing our best to take necessary steps," Mohit said.

A few days back, he also shared a still from the sets of Naagin. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a breathing mask. Captioning the photo, he wrote, "Keeping our #masks on..From the sets of #Naagin5 #besafe #covid_19 (sic)." Take a look:

Mohit Sehgal was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with wife Sanaya Irani. Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Muskaan and Surbhi Chandna in Sanjeevani reboot.

The popular franchise has seen the likes of Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing shape-shifting serpents. Naagin 5 also stars Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. It airs on Colors TV.