Mohit Sehgal Recalls 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' Days, Says 'Sometimes I Go Online and Watch it'

Actor Mohit Sehgal, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 as Jay Mehta, in a recent interview recalled his ten year old show Miley Jab Hum Tum. The show co-starred his wife, actress Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani who has been part of previous season of Naagin and Rati Pandey.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Mohit said, “People still remember me as Samrat, my character in Miley Jab Hum Tum. They love me from that show. I still get so many messages, where they say that they watch Miley Jab Hum Tum. They love the show and I love that show too. Sometimes I go online and watch it. I catch up on some episodes. People still remember it.”

The actor further added that some people tell him, ‘Hum jab college me the tab ye show dekha karte the’. And he would be like, ‘Kya main itna Buddha ho gaya hu?’ The show ran from 2008 to 2018.

Meanwhile after Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar launched the new season of Naagin, the weekend show is continued with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.