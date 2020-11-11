Mohit Sehgal Refutes Rumours of Him Quitting 'Naagin 5'

According to reports, actor Mohit Sehgal, who plays the role of Jay in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, was to make an exit from the show. However, the actor took to Instagram to refute the reports.

The actor re-shared Naagin 5’s creative producer Mukta Dhond’s Instagram post, where she has clarified the news, “naagin5 trio. 1) good 2) evil but also good. 3) just pure evil and not good. All 3 out story. All three here to stay. @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 @itsmohitsehgal more action, more romance, and so much revenge. All on #naagin5 every #weekend stay tuned,” she wrote. Mohit re-shared it and captioned it, “Hope it clarifies everything.”

In a recent episode of the show, Jay’s truth was revealed. And soon after that, reports started doing the rounds that the actor might now take an exit from the show. And that the story will be carried on by the other two lead actors.

Along with Mohit, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra play the lead roles in the show. They are seen playing the role of Bani and Veer.

Meanwhile, Veer has also revealed his true identity to Bani and has confessed his feelings to her. The show airs on Colors.