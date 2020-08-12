Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra to Join Naagin 5 with Surbhi Chandna: Reports

Ekta Kapoor's popular mythological show Naagin 5 is currently getting aired on TV with Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in the lead. However, it has been reported that the trio have wrapped up their schedule and will now be replaced by Surbhi Chandna, Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Mohit Sehgal and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor Sharad Malhotra.

A source quoted by The Indian Express said, “Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit’s characters will be designed in today’s time. They will not have any idea of their past connections, however, their destiny would have already been decided. The three will be caught in a web of love, drama and revenge, and that would make for an exciting watch for the audience.”

The actors will start shooting in a few days. According to the source quoted by publication, Sharad will play a negative role, the incarnation of a kite. Surbhi and Mohit will play a serpent couple separated 1000 years back by the kite. Hina Khan, who appeared in the last episode of season 4 to narrate Brinda's tale will only have a cameo in the show.

The fourth season of Naagin had to be cut short due to the Coronavirus lockdown. It starred Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show.

Mohit was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 woth wife Sanaya Irani. Sharad was last seen in Muskaan and Surbhi in Sanjeevani reboot.