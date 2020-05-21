Mohit Suri Casts Shraddha Kapoor as Female Lead in Malang Sequel: Report

Now that the sequel of Malang has already been announced, reports about new faces being roped in as part of the cast have started coming in. The original starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

The film's director Mohit Suri had earlier dropped hints about a female actor's voice featuring in the climax of Malang. The voice heard in the movie was of Shraddha Kapoor, who is likely to play the female lead in the sequel, reported Pinkvilla.

Mohit and Shraddha have previously worked together in Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend. Aditya and Shraddha were co-stars in Ok Jaanu.

A source said, "Mohit had also spoken to Shraddha for Malang but her dates back then couldn't be managed. Then, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya. Given their equation, when Mohit asked her to just step in for the little voiceover, in the end, she immediately agreed. Of course, she was aware that this could spiral into part two, which she would be leading. That discussion has already happened between Shraddha and Mohit."

Interestingly, Shraddha was replaced by Disha Patani in the second film in the Baaghi franchise. Shraddha has spoken about not being entirely happy with that decision. She went back to being Tiger Shroff's heroine in Baaghi 3.

Earlier this week, producer Ankur Garg revealed, "We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon."

