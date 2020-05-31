MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mohit Suri Finishes First Draft of 'Malang 2'

Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri

Recently, the makers announced that the team of 'Malang', along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, were currently working on the script of the sequel.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Sunday said he has completed writing the first draft of the sequel of his hit, "Malang".


Directed by Suri, the film featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It was released earlier this year.


The director took to Twitter and shared a picture of the script's title page, quoting iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.


"To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2 (sic)," he wrote.



Recently, the makers announced that the team of "Malang", along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, were currently working on the script of the sequel.


Set in Goa, the 2020 romantic-thriller was produced by T-Series and Luv Films.


"Malang" reunited Suri and Kapur after their 2013 blockbuster "Aashiqui 2".


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading