Mohit Suri Resumes Shoot for Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria

Ek Villain Returns is one of the most anticipated films to be coming in 2022. Needless to say, the audience is super pumped up for the sequel. The pandemic did throw the movie off its course, but now with the lockdown rules having been relaxed, the makers are back to shoot the Mohit Suri directorial.

While the first schedule was shot with John Abraham and Disha Patani, the second schedule, which was done in Goa, and now this third schedule is being shot with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Both Arjun and Tara have resumed the shoot of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai yesterday. A picture from the sets was shared by the cast and crew on social media. In the picture, we can see Mohit Suri directing a shot while maintaining all safety precautions in this new normal. The makers are maintaining a strict protocol on the sets owing to COVID-19 and have also created a bubble, for the safety of the cast and crew.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

