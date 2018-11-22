Mohit Suri, Udita Goswami Blessed with Baby Boy; Name Him Karrma

Director Mohit Suri and former actor Udita Goswami welcomed their second child—a son—on Wednesday.The two got married in 2013 and already have a two-year-old daughter Devee. They have named their new-born Karrma. Udita’s second pregnancy was not disclosed until she delivered Karrma on Wednesday. Post his birth, she shared several glamorous images of her pregnancy on Instagram.In one, she is flaunting her baby bump in a sheer white full-sleeved top and blue distressed denims. “What kept me busy and missing in action,” she captioned it.In another black-and-white photo, she is wearing a short camisole dress, a long shrug and knee-high boots.In yet another picture, she is posing with Mohit and Devee, with all three of them laughing. The photo has “Arrived on 21st November 2018, baby boy Karrma Suri” written on it. All of Udita’s photos have been shot by celebrity photographer Shruti Tejwani.Udita made her Bollywood debut in 2003 alongside John Abraham in Pooja Bhatt’s Paap. She went on to star in several films, including Zehar and Aksar. However, she quit acting once she married Mohit. She was last seen onscreen in the 2012 film Diary of a Butterfly.Meanwhile, Mohit has directed several films, including Zeher, Awarapan, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. His last outing was Half Girlfriend, which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name and starred Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.