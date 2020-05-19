Mohit Suri's Malang, Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani, is Getting a Sequel

Mohit Suri's directorial Malang, which released earlier this year, is getting a sequel. The movie's producers say that after releasing on an OTT platform on May 15, the movie has garnered a lot of viewers, prompting the decision to make a sequel.

The film's producer Ankur Garg says, "We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon."

It was produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The movie is also said to be trending in top 10 in 11 other countries - UAE, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Qatar, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Mohit is currently thrilled with the response his film is getting. He took to Twitter to congratulate the film''s primary cast and crew.

"Malang Is Winning Everyone's Hearts. Trending In Top 10 In 12 Countries! Stay Malang ! Malang !Malang @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @ElliAvrRam @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @aseem_arora @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries @KaranDarra," tweeted the director on Tuesday.

A few days ago, Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu had a virtual reunion.

The film is a revenge saga set in Goa, and despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.

