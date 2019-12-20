Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi Celebrate 1000 Episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Long running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just completed 3000 episodes and the team, led by actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, cut a cake to celebrate the milestone.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi Celebrate 1000 Episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Image: Instagram

Hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) has been ruling the showbiz world for years now. A few days ago, the star cast of YRKKH celebrated the completion of 3000 episodes in a grand celebration. Thanking the producer Rajan Shahi for the opportunity, the characters of the show took to Instagram to share their regards.

Now, earlier in the week, the lead pair of the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the character of Kartik and Naira, celebrated the 1000 episodes of Kaira (Kartik+Naira). The lead pair has been loved dearly by the audience, taking forward the show with great TRPs.

Here are some of the pictures from the cake-cutting celebrations on the set:

Shivangi also took to her Instagram stories to share Star Plus' feed, sharing the seven vows of the relationship.

Shivangi and Mohsin credited the team for the success of the show. The reel-life lovebirds are also loved for their real-life chemistry. A few days ago, there were reports about their split. However, both the actors looked happy in the celebration video.

The show started with the story of Akshara and Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, respectively. After a generation leap, Mohsin and Shivangi took over the show as the lead pair.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram