Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi Celebrate 1000 Episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) has been ruling the showbiz world for years now. A few days ago, the star cast of YRKKH celebrated the completion of 3000 episodes in a grand celebration. Thanking the producer Rajan Shahi for the opportunity, the characters of the show took to Instagram to share their regards.

Now, earlier in the week, the lead pair of the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the character of Kartik and Naira, celebrated the 1000 episodes of Kaira (Kartik+Naira). The lead pair has been loved dearly by the audience, taking forward the show with great TRPs.

Here are some of the pictures from the cake-cutting celebrations on the set:

Shivangi also took to her Instagram stories to share Star Plus' feed, sharing the seven vows of the relationship.

Shivangi and Mohsin credited the team for the success of the show. The reel-life lovebirds are also loved for their real-life chemistry. A few days ago, there were reports about their split. However, both the actors looked happy in the celebration video.

The show started with the story of Akshara and Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, respectively. After a generation leap, Mohsin and Shivangi took over the show as the lead pair.

