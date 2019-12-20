Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi Celebrate 1000 Episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Long running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just completed 3000 episodes and the team, led by actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, cut a cake to celebrate the milestone.
Image: Instagram
Hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) has been ruling the showbiz world for years now. A few days ago, the star cast of YRKKH celebrated the completion of 3000 episodes in a grand celebration. Thanking the producer Rajan Shahi for the opportunity, the characters of the show took to Instagram to share their regards.
Now, earlier in the week, the lead pair of the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who play the character of Kartik and Naira, celebrated the 1000 episodes of Kaira (Kartik+Naira). The lead pair has been loved dearly by the audience, taking forward the show with great TRPs.
Here are some of the pictures from the cake-cutting celebrations on the set:
View this post on Instagram
Double celebration for Rajan Shahi & team ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai🎉 ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● #yrkkh #yerishtakyakahlatahai #yerishtakyakehlatahai #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #shivangijoshi #mohsin #mohsinkhan #star #starplus #actor #magazine #magazinecover #bollywood #tv #naira #kaira #love
Shivangi also took to her Instagram stories to share Star Plus' feed, sharing the seven vows of the relationship.
View this post on Instagram
You are my only companion and we promise to share everything with each other. Tag someone with whom you'll vow to the same. And let’s celebrate the #1000EpisodesOfKaira. #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, Mon- Fri at 9:30pm on StarPlus and Hotstar: http://bit.ly/YRKKHHotstar @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan
Shivangi and Mohsin credited the team for the success of the show. The reel-life lovebirds are also loved for their real-life chemistry. A few days ago, there were reports about their split. However, both the actors looked happy in the celebration video.
The show started with the story of Akshara and Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, respectively. After a generation leap, Mohsin and Shivangi took over the show as the lead pair.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Battle Between Good and Evil is Tedious
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- I Earn My Bread and Butter Via Singing Gigs, Don't Get Much from Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh
- 'NBA Style' Goal Revives Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate on the Internet Again
- All That Glitters? Swiss Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Chocolate Sparkle