Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to Quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai, to Shoot Last Episode on Oct 8

Popular on-screen couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are reportedly quitting their long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show, which started in 2009 has been on air since the last 12 years. Mohsin and Shivangi have worked on the show for more than five years now. According to new reports, Mohsin was in talks with the makers from some time about leaving the show. Now, Shivangi has also decided to do the same. They will reportedly shoot their last episode together on October 8.

The show will reportedly see a time-leap and will focus on Naira and Kartik’s children. According to a web-portal, Shivangi’s character Sirat will be killed off during labour. On the other hand, Kartik will also be missing after going to a meeting. The characters of Kairav, Akshu and Aishwarya will be on the fore-front of the show after Shivangi and Mohsin’s exit.

Read: Mohsin Khan to Make an Exit from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’?

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Shivangi and Mohsin are in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 15 to participate in the reality show. According to a report by SpotboyE, the two have been offered a hefty amount of Rs. 4 crore to be a part of the show. However, no official confirmation has been given by any of the stars.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Actors Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Offered Whopping Salaries to Participate?

Meanwhile Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. The actors left the show in 2016, eight years after their first episode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here