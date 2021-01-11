Mohsin Khan Buys New House in Mumbai, Shares Pic with the View

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan has purchased a new property in Mumbai. Expressing pleasure over this accomplishment, Mohsin shared a selfie from his new home as he sat near the balcony. He wears a white shirt in the picture as he shows us the view from his new house.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi, AShnoor Kaur and others posted congratulatory messages on Mohsin's new social media post in which he poses from inside his new home. Judging by the picture, Mohsin's abode seems to be from a high rise apartment in the city.

Apart from his successful TV stint, Mohsin recently featured in a music video with actress Urvashi Rautela. Titled 'Woh chaand kahan se laogi', the track is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. The melancholic number has been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is about the sorrow and pain of a heartbroken lover.

The music video narrates the story of a couple aiming to chase successful careers in the big city, where the female protagonist, Urvashi, forsakes the love of her partner, Mohsin, to follow her dreams and ambition.

(With IANS inputs)