I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan

It's often fun for Indian actors to take a jibe at foreign films and shows. The latest one to partake in this was Mohsin Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor is known for playing the role of Kaartik, one of the show's protagonist. Even his character is someone who enjoys cracking jokes and taking a dig at the characters around him during his happier moments.

The show is gearing up to celebrate their completion of 3000 episodes. Mohsin has been a part of 1000 episodes with Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira, the wife to Mohsin's Kaartik.

While talking about the big news to Pinkvilla, Mohsin took a dig at Avengers: Endgame for their "I love you 3000" dialogue. In the interview he said, "When in Avengers, the dialogue 'I love you 3000' was said, we did not know it is for our show."

The much anticipated episode is set to air on September 11. Although the episode is also a Ganesh Chaturthi special episode, its main focus will be on celebrating the 3000 episodes it has completed. Who knows we might even get a glimpse of Naira's mother Akshara in a flashback to celebrate as well.

Akshara was played by Hina Khan and was the protagonist of the show for seven years till 2016. She played the role of Shivangi Joshi's mother until her character was written off by death in a car accident. Since then she has not been a part of the show but has appeared in her daughter Naira's flashbacks on special occasions. 3000 episodes definitely seems like a worthy occassion to have her make another appearance.

