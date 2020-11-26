Mohsin Khan Opens Up on Working with Urvashi Rautela in Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi

Television star Mohsin Khan recently appeared in a music video for Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, which also stars actress Urvashi Rautela. The actor opened up about working with the Paagalpanti actress in the music video, saying that she is a 'wonderful human being.'

Talking to Pinkvilla, Mohsin said, "Urvashi is an amazing person and has done a wonderful job, it was really nice working with her. We shot the song linear which helped us in the entire shoot. The song is very soulful and I really loved that."

He also talked about shooting for the song amid the pandemic. "It was amazing. We took all the precautions necessary, as we take in our show. We shot for two days, it was with the same team who got you Baarish (starring him and Shivangi Joshi). We had joked about doing a song every season but looks like it is coming true. This song is wonderful," he shared.

The actor currently stars in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Shivangi Joshi. The show has been on-air since 2009, making it one of the longest-running shows on TV with 3,283 episodes. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra initially starred in the show before there was a time-jump in the storyline.