Mohsin Khan Shares Throwback Dance Video with Shivangi Joshi on Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a throwback rehearsal dance video of himself with his co-star Shivangi Joshi.

In the clip, Mohsin and Shivangi can be seen grooving to soulful number Chashni. The track is from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer film Bharat. The footage shows Mohsin dressed in a casual white shirt with black jeans, while Shivangi looked sassy in a black t-shirt and paired it with denim shorts.

Captioning the adorable clip, the 28-year-old Mohsin wrote, “Chaashni…rehearsals”.

Soon after sharing the post, Mohsin and Shivangi’s fans and industry friends poured in their love.

Television actress Aparna Dixit said, “Cutiessss” and tagged both of the actors. Child actor Myra Singh dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Mohsin and Shivangi’s on-screen chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has won them huge plaudits. In the soap opera, Mohsin portrays the character of Kartik, and Shivangi plays the role of Naira.

Earlier, Mohsin had shared a short clip on Instagram, wherein he had tried to spread awareness on social distancing in a unique way. In the video, Mohsin had shown his fans how two pigeons were following social distancing norms during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social Distancing. Shot N Edit By - @subtlesleeves Bande mai talent toh hai,” Mohsin had captioned the video.

