Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi Celebrate Late Christmas with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast

Christmas came late for the cast of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who celebrated on the sets of the show recently.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Festive season is almost over, but it seems like that is not the case for the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The whole cast of the popular daily soap, including actor Mohsin Khan who plays Kartik and actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira, celebrated a late Christmas on the sets of the show.

The actors came all decked up in Christmas-y outfits and had a great time, as the pictures show. The pictures of the Christmas celebrations were shared by entertainment portal Pinkvilla on Instagram.

Mohsin donned a red gingham blazer with a white shirt and black trousers. Actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who plays Vedika in the show, wore a shimmering red dress. She completed her look with a black choker necklace.

The star of the party was Shivangi Joshi, who won hearts in the Santa Claus outfit and was unrecognisable.

In some pictures, we can see the cast indulged in the party in red outfits. In one of the pictures, Mohsin can be seen having a fun time with little kids. The whole party looks like an episode for Christmas.

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast celebrated the completion of 3,000 episodes. The show, which started in 2009, is still one of the most watched daily soaps.

