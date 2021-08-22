Mohsin Khan to Make an Exit from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'?

Actor Mohsin Khan, who is currently seen essaying the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is reportedly planning to quit the show. Mohsin is seen playing the lead role alongside actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen in the role of Naira. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

A source told Times Of India, “Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn’t want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies. It’s all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 12 years since it first aired in 2009. It has been much loved by the audience throughout its long run. One of the major reasons behind its popularity is the chemistry between the lead pair Kartik and Naira. Apart from his successful TV stint, Mohsin recently featured in a music video with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

