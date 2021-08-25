Mohsin Khan To Remain Part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Big Twist Ahead

Indian television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audience for a very long time. Earlier, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and now Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are essaying the lead roles of Naira and Kartik.

Recently, there were reports that Mohsin was planning to leave the show. However, according to the latest developments, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is now expected to witness a major twist.

The makers will soon do something in the show to make it even more entertaining. It’s a twist the viewers have been waiting for, for a long time. That means the fans will get to see what they wanted for a while. The makers plan to do something that special for the fans of Kartik and Sirat. In the upcoming episodes, Kartik is expected to finally express his love for Sirat and the audience.

Earlier, it was reported that Mohsin Khan wanted to leave because the makers were planning to take a leap in the show and the actor did not want to play the role of an elderly person. However, the latest reports have put a full stop to those rumours.

Besides, in the upcoming episodes, the fans will also get to see Mohsin and Shivangi as bride and groom. What’s special is that the wedding track will go on for about a month which also implies that Mohsin will not be leaving the show for at least one more month. The weddings in the show are a grand celebration hence, it will be no less than a fairytale for the fans.

