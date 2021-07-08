'Molkki' Actor Amar Upadhyay in Hospital for Surgery, Gives Health Update

Amar Upadhyay, who plays Virender Pratap Singh on the show Molkki, recently underwent a minor surgery. The show Molkki focuses on the practice of buying out brides in North India. It airs on Colors. Recently, Amar suffered a ligament tear, which required to be operated on. The surgery has gone well and Amar is recuperating in the hospital currently.

Amar told India Today, “I twisted my leg while walking due to which I suffered a ligament tear. I already had a knee problem, but I couldn’t pay attention to it because of the lockdown and then the Molkki shoot had also started in Goa. The surgery got delayed because of all this, but now I finally underwent my surgery. I am still in the hospital."

He further added, “The surgery went on well and, luckily, my track in Molkki also shows me suffering a leg injury. The real-life injury will match my reel life. I’m fine right now." Earlier in March, Amar also contracted Covid.

Amar got famous as Mihir of Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi. He has also worked in other shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kkusum, Viraasat, Doli Saja Ke, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and others. Amar was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 5 in 2011.

Looking back at his 25 year journey in the industry, he had shared with News18, “My wife has always been understanding and supportive of me. My very close friend Navin has been there for me when I was struggling and I was financially weak at the start of my career and has been supporting me since then with good advices. My fans have always loved me. I don’t have a godfather as such in the industry but my family and friends get the full credit. Without their support I couldn’t continue to work for so many years in the industry.”

