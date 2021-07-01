Molkki: Fire Breaks Out on the Show's Set, Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan 'Traumatised'

A major fire broke out due to a blast on the sets of Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan’s show ‘Molkki’. The incident reportedly took place at Klicknixon studio in Chandivali where the sequence for Purvi and Vipul’s wedding sequence was being shot, according to Telly Chakkar. Priyal and Naveen Sharma play the roles of Puri and Vipul, respectively.

The eye-witness from the sets of Molkki revealed, “For the wedding sequence, the fire was lit in the mandap set-up, it was connected to a gas cylinder. Apparently, due to the gas leakage, the blast happened. It had an intense impact. The behind-the-camera team tried to control the situation. The shoot was on a halt for a couple of hours. The actors were traumatised, but the director was kind enough to let them come out of the trauma and only begin shooting after the precautions were taken."

Amar and Priyal refused to comment on the incident, but Naveen Sharma called it “a minor accident". “I was numb for few minutes, things weren’t syncing in, but later the production took charge of the situation immediately. I thank God for saving us from a big hazard."

Molkki is a tradition where poor girls are married to wealthy men for money. Even though it is forbidden, Molkki is still practiced in some regions of India. In a recent interview with us, Priyal said, “My character helps me explore the harsh realities of the world, which we have not been exposed to. I hope people connect to my character and some change happens. Before the show, the word ‘molkki’ was alien to me."

She added, “Being an uptown girl playing a character that was born was brought up in rural areas requires a lot of research, study and understanding of their culture. What is happening in Purvi’s life actually happens with women in Haryana."

