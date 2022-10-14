Molkki To Return With Season 2 But Amar Upadhyay Won't Be a Part of It Anymore; Deets Inside

Molkki was one of the most watched and notable TV shows which premiered in November 2020 and aired its last episode in February this year. However, if reports are to be believed, the show is now all set to make a comeback with season two, and this time with a new star cast. Reportedly, actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan who became household names for playing the role of Virendra Pratap Singh and Purvi respectively in the show, will not be a part of the second installment.

As reported by E-Times, the makers are ready to come back with the second installment of the serial with a new cast. The show will feature newbie Vidhi Yadav as the protagonist. The source close to the development claimed, “We were looking to cast a relatively new face to take the story and franchise ahead. Vidhi suits the character of the protagonist. The show is yet to go on floors and is expected to hit the tube next month.”

Meanwhile, Amar Upadhyay also confirmed that he would not be a part of the second season of Molkki and revealed that he has ‘other prior commitments’. “I have been busy with my own production. I am in the process of producing my first daily soap and I am acting in it as well,” he said. Amar further explained that it is due to this that he is all tied up with the pre-production work and hence will not be able to take up anything else for the time being.

Season 1 of Molkki starred Priyal Mahajan, Amar Upadhyay, Priyanka Zemse, Toral Rasputra, Supriya Shukla, Ankit Gera, and Shivani Thorat among many others. The soap opera is written by Dheeraj Sarna and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The show revolved around the story of a woman named Purvi who fell prey to bride buying and was married off to a man named Virendra who was double her age and was also a widower.

