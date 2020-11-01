News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Molly Shannon Boards HBO's 'The White Lotus'

Los Angeles: Actor Molly Shannon will be making a guest appearance in HBO’s satirical limited series “The White Lotus”. The premium cable TV network had last week announced the series, which hails from writer, director, and executive producer Mike White, reported Variety.

The cast includes actors Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn. Shannon, known for starring in films such as “Happiness”, “A Night at the Roxbury”, “Never Been Kissed” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”, joins the show along with actors Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage.

“The White Lotus” is set at an exclusive tropical resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. David Bernad and Nick Hall will serve as executive producer alongside White with Mark Kamine. The show recently started production in Hawaii under COVID-19 guidelines.


  • First Published: November 1, 2020, 10:57 IST
