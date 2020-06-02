Mollywood Actress Miya George Gets Engaged to Ashwin Philip

Mollywood actress Miya George got engaged to Kottayam native and businessman Ashwin Philip on June 2. The low-key ceremony took place at Ashwin Philip's residence in Kerala with only family members in attendance.

As per a report in India Today, the couple is planning to tie the knot in September this year.

Miya George, a native of Pala in Kerala, is primarily known for her work in the Malayalam entertainment industry. The 28-year-old actress started her career with television shows like Kunjali Marakkar and Alphonsamma. She entered cinema by playing minor roles in films such as Ee Adutha Kaalathu and Doctor Love.

In 2012 Miya was chosen the Kerala Miss Fitness in a beauty pageant. She got her first role as a lead actress in comedy film Chetayees starring Lal, Biju Menon and Suresh Krishna.

Miya made her Tamil debut in 2014 with the romantic drama Amara Kaviyam. She played important roles in films such as Red Wine (2013), Memories (2013), Vishudhan (2013), Salaam Kashmier (2014), and Mr. Fraud (2014).

She received many awards for her performance in the 2019 film, Driving Licence. The film directed by Lal Jr. also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Deepti Sati, Major Ravi, Saiju Kurup and Suresh Krishna.

Next up, Miya will be seen in the upcoming film Cobra starring Vikram. The supernatural-thriller directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu will also feature Srinidhi Shetty and Irfan Pathan.